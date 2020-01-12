New Delhi: Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out earlier today between the Kashmir Zone Police and the terror group in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Gulshanpora area of Tral after receiving intel information about the presence of militants. According to police reports, the three terrorists were trapped in the area and fired gunshots triggering the encounter.

#UPDATE Kashmir Zone Police on Tral encounter: 3 terrorists killed. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identities & affiliations being ascertained. https://t.co/Fgll5zhpcH — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Their identities as well as the terror group they are affiliated with. Further details are awaited.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.