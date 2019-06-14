New Delhi: As many as four newly-recruited militants were held on Friday while trying to cross over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

The recruits include two south Kashmir boys, who have been arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to reports, the Baramulla police and 53 BN of CRPF moved on specific input over some activity near the LoC to exfiltrate to PoK.

An Army officer has also confirmed the arrest from the area. The arrested youth have been identified as Adil Dar of Kulgam, Tahir Lone of Shopian, Sameer Bhat of Sopore and Naveed Parra of Pattan in Baramulla district have been handed over to the police, the informed sources added.

On the other hand, earlier in the day, two terrorists were neutralised by the armed forces in Awantipora in Pulwama district.

#UPDATE Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K) encounter: Two terrorists killed, arms & ammunition recovered. Identities & affiliations of the killed terrorists being ascertained. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/RKjOpHb4bF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday sent Kashmiri separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Masrat Alam Bhat and Asiya Andrabi to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with a terror funding case.