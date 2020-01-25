New Delhi: After six months of clampdown, internet services will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders directing the reinitiating of broadband and data services for the Union Territory.

Network speed will be restricted to 2G, a home department order issued late Friday stated. “Access shall be limited to 301 whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and Virtual Private Network Application”, the order read. With this, all post-paid and prepaid subscribers will get access to internet.

This is the biggest breakthrough in internet connectivity in the region since August 5 last year when the government imposed restrictions on mobile internet in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

On January 15, broadband services to essentials services restored following the directions of the Supreme Court.