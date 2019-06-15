Jammu and Kashmir: The four youths who were held on Friday while trying to cross over the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla have been handed over to their respective families.

The four youths included two boys from south Kashmir who were arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of Baramulla district.

Girish Kalia, Commander 79 Mount Brigade, appealed to the youth to not to get misguided by the propaganda of militants.

Jammu & Kashmir: Police and Army handed over four youths who were caught while ex-filtrating LoC in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, to their respective families. Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia says, “Appeal to youth to not to get misguided by propaganda of militants.” pic.twitter.com/UrY8ZuS9cl — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

The youths, identified as Adil Dar of Kulgam, Tahir Lone of Shopian, Sameer Bhat of Sopore and Naveed Parra of Pattan in Baramulla district, were arrested by the Army and later handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to reports, the Baramulla police and 53 BN of CRPF moved on specific input over some activity near the LoC to exfiltrate to PoK.

Yesterday, two terrorists with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba were also neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora.

Pulwama: 2 terrorists Irfan Ahmad & Tassaduq Shah with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora today. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VdfjDtTlrq — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

According to a police official, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.