New Delhi: At least 25 were feared dead and 13 passengers were injured after an overloaded mini bus, on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar, fell into a gorge on Monday morning.

The injured were taken to a hospital. More details are awaited.

However, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana only confirmed 10 deaths. He said, “10 dead and 7 have been injured after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge, today.”

Locals, police, and administration officers rushed the spot to help with the rescue operation.