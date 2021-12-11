New Delhi: A woman employee at Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been suspended for “inappropriate” reaction to a social media post on the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in the IAF chopper crash, officials said. The woman had reportedly posted an inappropriate emoji on a social media report about General Bipin Rawat’s death. She was suspended on Thursday, pending disciplinary proceedings against herAlso Read - Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: Identification Of 4 IAF, 2 Army Personnel Completed, Says Indian Army

"Despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against the misuse of social media platforms contrary to the interests/rules of the bank, in one such incident, one of our employees had made derogatory comments/remarks on social media on a tragic accident," the bank stated in the letter of suspension, news agency PTI reported.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the military chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, is currently undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

General Bipin laid to rest with full military honours

General Bipin Rawat, India’s senior most military officer and first chief of defence staff and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours in New Delhi on Thursday. The CDS was accorded a 17-gun salute, according to laid down protocols.

The mortal remains of the couple were cremated at Brar Square cremation ground. Their two daughters Tarini and Kritika performed the last rites. General Bipin Rawat and his wife were cremated on a single pyre.

Brigadier L S Lidder was also cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in New Delhi. Along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Lidder was among the 13 killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021.

