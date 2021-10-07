Srinagar: Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI quoting Jammu and Kashmir Police.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Over 35 Students Test COVID Positive in Mandi, School Shut For 5 Days

The attack comes three days after three people, including a well-known chemist, were gunned down by terrorists in separate incidents in Srinagar.

(Based on agency inputs)