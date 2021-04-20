Jammu: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the night curfew in the UT to all 20 districts. As per the order from the UT administration, the public transport will ply with 50% seating capacity and markets to open with 50 % shops on a rotation basis. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Ramps Up Covaxin Production Capacity Amid Soaring Demand of Doses | Details Here

The order and guidelines related to the curfew were announced by the Lieutenant Governor’s office in a series of tweets. Also Read - Karnataka Plans 10-Day Closure Of Theatres, Gyms; Decision on Complete Lockdown Shortly | Live Updates

“The night curfew shall be extended to all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 PM to 6 AM,” the LG office tweeted. Also Read - COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt Announces Lockdown From April 22, Religious Places To Remain Open | Details Here

“The public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity. The district superintendents of police shall ensure compliance to this effect, the order added.

“Only 50 per cent shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,” it said in another tweet.

The UT administration, however, directed all the district magistrates to devise a mechanism to implement this, “preferably in consultation with local market associations”.