New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and five-year-old boy both lost their lives after sustaining injuries in a terrorist attack in Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

In an update to an earlier statement, the CRPF said, "The CRPF jawan who was injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries. A child has also been killed by terrorists in the attack."

In its earlier statement, it had said, "Terrorists attack a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir). One jawan injured. Details awaited."

As per reports, the attack took place a little after 12 noon, after the terrorists opened fire at a road opening party of the CRPF at Padshahi Bagh Bridge area of Anantnag, resulting in injuries to the CRPF jawan and the five-year-old boy.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where, however, both succumbed to their injuries. The area where the attack took place, was, meanwhile, cordoned off and an operation is currently underway.

The attack comes on a day three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Tral, which, like Anantnag, is a district in south Kashmir.