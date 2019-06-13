New Delhi: A wreath laying ceremony was conducted in Srinagar on Thursday morning to pay tribute to five CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

The attacks happened after four months of the horrific Pulwama attack that martyred 40 Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Srinagar: Wreath laying ceremony of 5 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Anantnag terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir yesterday pic.twitter.com/WtJKbYE93h — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Nearly three terrorists arrived at the police party on K P Road around 5:15 PM and shot at at least eight soldiers. The injured, including Anantnag SHO Irshad Ahmed, were rushed to the hospital where five of them succumbed to the injuries.

The martyred soldiers included Assistant Sub-inspector of Jhajjar in Haryana, Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Sub-inspector Nirod Sharma of Assam, Constable Satyendra Kumar of Muzaffarnagar, Constable Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha of Ghazipur and Constable Sandeep Yadav of Madhya Pradesh.

One terrorist was killed on the spot, as reported by news agency ANI. It added, “5 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom while repulsing the attack.”

Pakistan-backed terror front Al Umar Mujahideen (AuM) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror front sent a press release to a local news agency. The front is headed by Anantnag-based activist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar.