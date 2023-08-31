Home

News

Ready For Jammu And Kashmir Elections Anytime, Statehood Restoration To Take Time: Centre To Supreme Court

Ready For Jammu And Kashmir Elections Anytime, Statehood Restoration To Take Time: Centre To Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held "anytime from now" as most of the work on the voters' list is almost completed.

Ready For Jammu And Kashmir Elections Anytime, Statehood Restoration To Take Time: Centre Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held “anytime from now” as most of the work on the voters’ list is almost completed.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES