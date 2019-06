New Delhi: An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Awneera area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. A search operation is underway.

Jammu & Kashmir: An exchange of fire begins between terrorists and security forces in Awneera area of Shopian district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eiDfGbKlcF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

The area has been cordoned off by the security personnel.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.