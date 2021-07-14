Srinagar: An encounter is currently underway between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway in Pulwama, 3-4 Terrorists Trapped

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

Earlier on Monday, security forces eliminated three terrorists in an encounter in the Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. As per officials, while two terrorists from Pakistan were killed on July 8 in the encounter, Army recovered one more corpse of a terrorist during the search operation on Monday.

On July 8, two terrorists from Pakistan were neutralised in the encounter and two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity were recovered from them, informed Defence PRO, Jammu.

A statement issued by Army said that based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri, the Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29, 2021. Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them.