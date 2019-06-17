Srinagar: An exchange of fire was underway between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag on Monday morning. The entire area has been cordoned off. This is a developing story and more details will be added as we get them.

Only last week, two terrorists with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora. Irfan Ahmad and Tassaduq Shah fired upon the security forces while they were conducting searches in the area but the forces neutralized them in retaliation.

“Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation,” an official said, adding the bodies along with arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Earlier the same day, four newly-recruited militants were held while trying to cross over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir. The recruits included two south Kashmir boys, who have been arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Amid all the tension near the LoC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, had said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace.