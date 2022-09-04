New Delhi: People in Jammu and Kashmir will now have a new document – land passbook – which will have information of their land information available. Just like we have a copy of one’s bank account, ration card or passport, land passbook is another such document which will be used by landowners. The Revenue Department in Jammu and Kashmir has started the process of issuing passbooks to all land owners.Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Highway Blocked Due to Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rains

What is Jammu and Kashmir land passbook –

In Jammu and Kashmir land passbook, the information of account number, khasra number, land type, land owner, cultivator, gender, etc., will be available and the land owners will make an entry on the same copy after every six months.

If one wants to sell the land, take a loan or benefit from any other government scheme, this passbook will be used.

the Revenue Department has issued trilingual land passbooks in Urdu, Hindi and English to the land owners.

In this passbook, all the details of the land found with the land owner and the nature of deposit in the revenue estate are recorded.

The land passbook record maintained by the Revenue department will also be online and the zamindar can prepare his passbook online without visiting any patwari or tehsildar or any revenue office.

Scanning and digitization of land records has already been started for the convenience of the citizens and under the initiative of the government for a better system.

How to apply for land passbook in Jammu and Kashmir