New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir government has issues fresh list of Covid-19 related restrictions, to be implemented from tomorrow until further orders in the state. Weekend curfew will continue in all 20 districts, while all kinds of shops and markets are permitted to open on alternate days as per a roster to be issued by concerned district collectors.

Salons, liquor shops will also be allowed to open for three days in a week as per a roster to be issued by concerned district collector DCs. All educational institutions in state will remain closed for teaching purposes until 15 June, 2021. Gyms, spas, swimming pools, cinema halls, bars will remain closed.