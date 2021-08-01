Srinagar: All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till further orders, the government said on Sunday. The decision was taken after a detailed review of COVID-19 situation by the government. “All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders. They are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” the Jammu and Kashmir government said in an order.Also Read - Weekend, Night Curfew in Jammu & Kashmir; Check Timings, Other Details

There shall be no weekend curfew in any district, while night curfew shall remain in force from 8 PM to 7 AM in all districts, the order further read. The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25, it stated. The three ‘T’ protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to be strengthened in blocks with more than 4 per cent weekly positivity rate, the government said. The DMs have been advised to ensure full compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour and that defaulters are firmly dealt with. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir Extends Covid-19 Lockdown, Some Restrictions Eased. Full Details Here

Check complete order by Jammu and Kashmir govt here:

All Deputy Commissioners have been also asked to focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions. “Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the DCs in these Blocks,” the order reads, adding, “There shall be renewed focus on panchayat-level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed.

