New Delhi: Weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am will remain in force in Jammu & Kashmir except for 8 districts – Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, reports news agency ANI. Daily night curfew will remain in effect from 8pm till 7 am across UT, said Jammu & Kashmir Administration. Also Read - Jammu & Kashmir Extends Covid-19 Lockdown, Some Restrictions Eased. Full Details Here

Also Read - Three Terrorists Killed During Ongoing Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district