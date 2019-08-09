New Delhi: Ahead of Bakra-eid (festival of animal sacrifice) celebrations, phone and internet services were partly restored in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday morning. Besides, the state administration has also eased restriction in movement of civilians to facilitate Eid prayers next week.

Notably, restrictions were imposed into the Valley, hours before the Narendra Modi-led government announced revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (which grants special status t0 J&K).

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on revocation of Article 370. He had said that his government is providing every possible help to people who live outside Jammu and Kashmir and want to go back for Eid.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, scores of security personnel were positioned across the Valley. Reports claimed restrictions may be reduced further if the prayers today take place smoothly.

Officials said that the gates of the Jama Masjid in Srinagar (city’s main mosque) will remain shut and people would be allowed to offer ‘Namaz’ in smaller mosques only, said officials.

Speaking to AFP, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh said,”People are allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, there is no restriction on that. But they should not venture out of their local area.”

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik had also assured that restrictions would be eased for Friday prayers and Eid festival next week.