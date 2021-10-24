Jammu: The government is aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a public rally in Jammu on Sunday. “Some people are raising questions about security. Between 2004-14, as many as 2,081 people lost their lives, 208 people per year killed. From 2014 to September 2021, 239 people lost their lives. We’re not satisfied as we want to build a situation where nobody loses their lives and terrorism completely ends,” the HM was uoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Amit Shah Inaugurates Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight, Says Move Will Help Boost Tourism

The time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together, he said. Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

#WATCH | Jammu: HM Amit Shah says, "…Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people of disrupt the peace in J&K,succeed" pic.twitter.com/b5GcakuRPe — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Addressing the rally in Bhagwati Nagar area, the home minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development,” he added.

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022. If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design, he asserted.

When we introduced new Industrial policy, 3 families that exploited you used to mock who will come here. But due to PM Modi's feat, Rs 12,000 cr investment has come till now. I want to tell you that Rs 51,000 cr investment will come before 2022…giving lakhs of jobs to youth: HM pic.twitter.com/BLMJPJjd7m — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Shah arrived at the well-attended rally amid thunderous applause and sloganeering by people. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in and around the venue.He also inaugurated the new campus of IIT-Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies)