New Delhi: The non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir can register their names in the voting list and cast their vote in the J&K elections, Union territory’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar said. This means non-locals living ordinarily in J&K including labourers, employees and others, are now allowed to vote.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 7 News Portals Banned in Ramban District For Peddling Fake News

“After the abrogation of Article 370, many people who were not enlisted as voters in the erstwhile J&K state are now eligible to vote and can be added to the voter list. As per the provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act, a person living ordinarily in the UT can avail of the opportunity to get enlisted as a voter in J&K. He has to get enlisted as a voter and the ERO will take a final call on adding him/her in the voter list,” Kumar said.

Non-locals get voting rights in Jammu and Kashmir | Key points

25 lakh new voters are likely to be registered for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir with the new special revision of electoral rolls.

Anybody living ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir for job, education, labour or business can register as a voter and cast vote in the Assembly elections

With this provision after the abrogation of Article 370, there is now no requirement of Permanent Resident Certificate or domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir to become a voter.

Jammu and Kashmir residents, who work in a different state, also have the option to enroll themselves as service voters.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah protest against non-local voting right move

Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought an all-party meeting to oppose and fight the decision to allow voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. She said voting rights for the non-locals is aimed at conducting fraud elections to allow the BJP to rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They have understood that after three years of rule in J&K, they couldn’t break the resistance of the silent people. The situation is not different for Muslims only, but for every community including Dogras and Pandits,” Mehbooba Mufti said

“Despite beating the drum for Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP failed to ensure their right to vote and the result is that Kashmiri Pandits have now stopped voting,” Mufti said. “Despite spending a hefty amount for deradicalization, the decisions being taken will certainly radicalize the youth. The government cannot change the ground reality, but it needs to resolve the issue once for all. It is not about legality, but about the intentions behind allowing voting rights to non-locals,” she said.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah lashed out at the move and took a swipe at BJP if the party was “insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needed to import temporary voters to win seats”.

“Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.