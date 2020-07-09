New Delhi: At least eight to 10 policemen assigned as personal security officers (PSOs) to slain BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari were on Thursday arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Bandipora district for negligence over the killing. Also Read - J&K BJP Leader Wasim Bari, Along With Father And Brother, Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bandipora

The police personnel were assigned at the residence of former BJP district president Sheikh Wasim Bari, who was shot dead, along with his father and brother, by terrorists on Wednesday evening.

"Yes, all the PSOs detailed in the security of the slain BJP leader, Wasim Bari, have been arrested during the investigations started into the murder of Bari, his father and brother by militants yesterday in Bandipora district", the J&K police said.

According to reports, all the security personnel were sitting at their shop on the first floor of the building at 9 PM when the shooting took place.

The young BJP leader and his father and brother were shot and critically injured by terrorists who fired at them at their shop in Muslimabad locality of Bandipora town.

They were immediately shifted to the district hospital where they succumbed to critical injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari over the phone. He extended condolences to the family of Wasim, Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the incident. “Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

With IANS inputs