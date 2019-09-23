New Delhi: Three militants affiliated to the pro-Pakistan terror front Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested on Monday in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir for the murder of BJP and RSS leaders.

Inspector General of Jammu Police Mukesh Singh told news agency PTI that the militants – Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, Nishad Ahmad, and Azad Hussain – were involved in four terror cases that took place between November 2018 and September this year, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries were killed in an attempt to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley region that includes Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

“In pursuance to a focused effort carried out by Kishtwar police, the CRPF, Army and NIA team, to solve Kishtwar killings and weapon snatching, we have been able to arrest three persons involved in these cases,” the police said.

The murders included BJP leader Anil Parihar, his brother Ajeet Parihar, and RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma, along with his bodyguard Rajinder Kumar.

However, it has been found that there are more terrorists involved in the cases and the police are making constant efforts to nab the rest. Two of their hideouts, in the residence of Sheikh and Hussain that were used during the terror act, were raided as the Jammu police carried out the investigation.

On November 1, 2018, few Hizbul militants had shot dead BJP leaders Anil Parihar and Ajeet Parihar in Kishtwar town of Jammu, followed by the murder of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard inside the Kishtwar district hospital.

In March this year, the militants snatched an AK-47 service rifle of Deputy Commissioner’s personal security officer (PSO). Subsequently, two police officers were injured on May 31, during a terrorist encounter in Appan area of Marwah belt.

The most recent attack was on September 13, when three terrorists took away the assault rifles and its magazines from PDP district president Sheikh Nasir’s PSO and fled away in his brother’s car.