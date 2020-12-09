New Delhi: At least two unidentified terrorists have been killed and one civilian was injured during an encounter at Tiken area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter is currently underway and security forces are carrying out the operation. Also Read - Operation All-Out in Kashmir: Terrorists Ditch Old Methods, Adopt New Ways to Survive

More details awaited.