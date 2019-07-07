New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that a woman in Uri area of Baramulla district, who was found hanging at her residence on June 26 was murdered by her brother-in-law.

The case was initially registered as a suicide, however, SSP Baramulla of Abdul Qayoom said in a press conference that Shahida Begum, the deceased, was murdered by her brother-in-law and cousin Qadeer Ahmad Khatana.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed comprising Station House Officer (SHO) Uri and two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) under the supervision of SDPO Uri to probe into the case.

According to police reports, the accused revealed that he had an illicit relationship with Shahida for last one year. On the night she died, the two had an argument and Shahida had threatened to reveal about their illicit relationship to other members of the family.

As a result, the suspect strangulated her leading to the woman’s death, the police said. After that, he hanged the body in her room to pass off the killing as a suicide.

A case has been registered in Uri police station under relevant sections of the law and a further investigation is going on.