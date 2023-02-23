Home

News

India

Traffic Suspended For 3 Days On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway | Details Here

Traffic Suspended For 3 Days On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway | Details Here

Vehicular Traffic has been suspended for three days on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to repair and maintenance work, the J&K government said.

The movement of traffic will be suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 24, March 3 and March 10. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Vehicular Traffic has been suspended for three days on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to repair and maintenance work, the J&K government said. The movement of traffic on the highway will be suspended on February 24, March 3 and March 10. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the government to carry out the key repair and operational work.

February 24 (Friday) has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel, thereby banning movement of LMVs or HMVs (except medical emergency vehicle) on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am on February 24 till 6 am on February 25, the government said.

You may like to read

Similar traffic dry day on NH-44 will also be observed on March 3 and March 10, 2023.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the imposition of property tax across its municipal areas from April 1. The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties, it had said.

“The government is expected to get Rs 150 from the property tax imposition in 2023-24. It is imposed for the first time in J&K,” Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban development department, H Rajesh Prasad, wa quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.