WATCH: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Breaks Silence On Jammu Kashmir Elections

The Election Commission, while announcing the State Assembly Elections 2023 Dates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan, broke silence on conducting elections in Jammu Kashmir.

Election Commission Press Conference (PhotoCourtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission convened a Press Conference today, i.e. on October 9, 2023 to announce the State Assembly Elections 2023 Dates for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. At the press conference, the Election Commission also said that polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the “right time” keeping in mind the security situation there. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said this while speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states.

Election Commission On J&K Elections

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar broke silence on the opportunity to hold assembly elections in Jammu Kashmir. The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held when the commission deems it the “right time” keeping in mind the security situation and other polls being held in the union territory, he said. In response to another question, Kumar said announcements of freebies always have the ‘tadka’ of populism and the public has the right to know from where the freebies will come.

