New Delhi: The terrorist involved in the recent targeted killing of bank manager was shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday confirmed that one of the two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of the bank manager, who was shot dead in office, was gunned down in an operation by the security forces.Also Read - Bank Manager From Rajasthan Shot Dead In JK's Kulgam. CCTV Shows Chilling Visuals

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Vijay Kumar, an employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, was shot inside the bank premises. Vijay Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

The Jammu and Kashmir police killed two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday. The terrorists were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).