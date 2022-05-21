New Delhi: Another body was recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that collapsed recently. The operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide on Friday evening had forced the authorities to suspend the process. So far, the official death toll in the tunnel collapse incident touched four while six were still missing.Also Read - Video: Portion of Mountain Caves In Day After Jammu And Kashmir Tunnel Collapse, Halts Rescue Ops

Authorities said the chances of survival of trapped labourers are grim because of the possibility of suffocation inside the collapsed portion of the tunnel located in the Khoni Nallah area. Three labourers were rescued alive and one body was recovered on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said that he was personally monitoring the rescue operation. The Lt Governor also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat and discussed the progress of rescue operations.

The rescue operation was started last night with district police and Army personnel on the ground.

The Lt Governor, who is monitoring the situation from a control room, was briefed about intermittent shooting stones, which have been obstructing the rescue operation. Expressing concern over the incident, he said rescue operations will continue on war footing till the last person is extricated.