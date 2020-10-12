Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down during an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh area on Monday morning. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in Kulgam's Chingam

The encounter took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.