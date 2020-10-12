Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down during an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh area on Monday morning. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in Kulgam's Chingam

One trapped terrorist was a foreign terrorist while another was a local, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources. Meanwhile, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed reporters that “one Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT were trapped. Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September, and the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which 2 personnel lost their lives”.

#Update 2 terrorists killed during an encounter in the Rambagh area of Srinagar. The search is underway. Further details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/OpAuNs3H5O — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The encounter took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.