Pulwama: Two terrorists with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora today.

Irfan Ahmad and Tassaduq Shah fired upon the security forces while they were conducting searches in the area but the forces neutralized them in retaliation.

According to a police official, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

“Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation,” the official said, adding the bodies along with arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Earlier in the day, four newly-recruited militants were held while trying to cross over to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

The recruits include two south Kashmir boys, who have been arrested by the security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Amidst all the tension near the LoC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace.

