Jammu and Kashmir: National Highway closed after landslide in Uri, authorities advise alternative routes to commuters

Amid the ongoing risk, authorities have urged people to stay away from the affected area and use alternative routes until the debris is cleared and the road is declared safe for traffic.

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New Delhi: Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in the Uri area of North Kashmir, bringing vehicular movement to a halt on the National Highway. A large amount of soil, rocks, and debris has accumulated on the road near Rajarwani. According to reports, rocks are still falling from the hillside along the affected stretch.

In view of the continuing danger, the administration has advised people to stay away from the affected area and avoid travelling along this route until the debris is cleared and the road is declared safe. The landslide occurred near NHPC Uri-I, close to ADIT-4 on the National Highway. With rocks continuing to fall and debris spread across the road, restoring traffic at night has become a challenging task.

Travellers Advised to Take Alternative Route

Travellers have been advised to use the alternative route via Gingal–Dwaran–Paranpillan–Bandi–Uri to avoid the affected stretch. The Traffic Department stated that the large amount of debris accumulated on the road, along with rocks continuing to fall from the hills, was hampering clearance operations.

Clearance operations are proving particularly difficult at night. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the necessary measures to make the road safe for traffic again.

Road Conditions Near NS Bridge Also Raise Concerns

Meanwhile, authorities are paying close attention to the condition of the road near NS Bridge in the Uri area. Ongoing road-widening work, coupled with rain, has raised concerns about loose soil, slippery road surfaces, and the possibility of unstable mountain slopes.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to regularly monitor vulnerable locations, strengthen safety measures, and ensure that debris accumulated on the road is cleared promptly. They said timely action could help reduce the risk of accidents and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

People have been advised not to attempt to cross closed or unsafe stretches, to use designated alternative routes, and to follow traffic advisories.

Until the debris is cleared and the road is declared safe, exercising caution remains the best way to prevent accidents.

Chief railway safety commissioner inspects tracks, bridges at Bajalta section in Jammu division

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg on Wednesday conducted a technical inspection of railway tracks and major bridges at Bajalta siding in the Jammu-Udhampur line of the Jammu division, officials said.

During the inspection, Garg assessed the structural strength of bridges, safety standards and other technical aspects, and directed officials to rectify the identified shortcomings at the earliest, they said.

The inspection was aimed at strengthening railway safety and ensuring safe train operations.

Jammu Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and other senior railway officials accompanied Garg during the inspection.

Garg is also conducting periodic inspections of Jammu division and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which will continue till October 16, the officials said.