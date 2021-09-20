Jammu: The authorities in Jammu on Monday mandated the first dose of COVID vaccine for entry into government offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces from October 2 onwards. The government has also appealed to all adults to get vaccinated.Also Read - UK Releases New Travel Advisory, Mandates 10-Day Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Indians

“First dose of COVID vaccine shall be mandatory for entry into govt offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport&other public spaces in Jammu from Oct 2 onwards. Appeal to all adults to get vaccinated. Sites are open 6 days a week, except Wednesdays,” Deputy Commissioner Jammu said. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till September 25 | Details Inside

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,27,941, while no fresh deaths was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said. Also Read - Vaccine Maitri: India Set To Resume Export of Surplus Covid-19 Vaccines From Next Month

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu Division and 153 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 92 cases, followed by 20 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,493 active cases in the union territory, while the number of those recovered was 3,22,032, they said. The death toll in the union territory due the virus was 4,416 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.