Srinagar: Owing to the rise in the Covid cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from 10 pm to 6 am from Wednesday, November 17. Violation of the restrictions will invite strict action, District Magistrate Anshul Garg warned. "In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards," Garg said in a tweet.

He advised people living in the city to follow Covid-19 SOP and get fully vaccinated. All station house officers and tehsildars shall ensure that announcements are made on public address systems to make people aware of the new development, an order issued by the district magistrate stated.

The DM said the district disaster management authority (DDMA) held a detailed review of the Covid situation in the city and decided that immediate measures are required as the positivity rate has increased by 0.2 per cent recently.

To earlier, the Srinagar district administration earlier has imposed a strict corona induced curfew in five areas of the city for a total of 10 days. The curfew came into effect from Nov 9, 2021, as of 12:00 AM. The notice said, ”It has observed that around 63% of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas.”

The notice further stated that all essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these services shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.