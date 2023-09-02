New Delhi: After India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed near the Moon’s south pole on August 23, a man from Jammu and Kashmir bought land on the lunar surface. Businessman Rupesh Masson purchased a plot two days after the country made history. He bought it from The Lunar Registry in New York City, which was certified on August 25.

Masson as per reports, also serves as the regional director of UCMAS for Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. Talking to Hindustan Times (HT), Masson shared the details of his lunar property. He revealed that he has purchased land on “Luna Earths Moon, Tract 55-Parcel 10772 known as Lacus Felicitatis (Lake of Happiness).” Currently, the price of a plot at Lacus Felicitatis — where Masson purchased land — is $29.07 per acre (Rs. 2,405 per acre), as listed on the Lunar Registry website.

You may like to read

Here’s How You Can Buy Land On Moon

According to the lunar registry, you can actually purchase a piece of moon in the landing sits such as ‘Bay of Rainbows’, ‘Sea of Rains’, ‘Lake of Dreams’, ‘Sea of Serenity’ and many others.

How to Apply Online For Lunar Property Registration Form?

Visit the Lunar Land Registration Official Website i.e. lunarregistry.com From the Home Page Check Lunar Property Registry and Lunar Property Registration Cost Latest Update. Scroll Download and Click on on Buy Land On Moon Button. Now Choose Your Landing Site on the Moon where you want to take the land. Fill Owners Name and Acres of Land on the Moon. Complete Registration by Email ID and Other Details From Here. Here Make Payments by Online Payment Method. Now Save the Lunar Property Registration Form and Check the Lunar Land Registry on the Moon From Here.

What Is The Cost Of Land On The Moon?

According to the Lunar Registry, the Human Rights For Planetary Colonization has announced that the Lunar Property Registration Price to buy land on moon is USD 34 Per Acre i.e. Rs 2,812.61.

Reportedly, you can buy 1 acre in the Bay of Rainbows at US$45.54 per acre (Rs.3,767.25). 3 acres in the Bay of Rainbows at US$40.99 per acre (Rs. 3,390.85). 5 acres in the Bay of Rainbows at US$38.71 per acre (Rs. 3,202.24). 10-acre estate in the Bay of Rainbows at US$36.43 per acre (Rs. 3,013.63)

The International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) was created in 1999 to provide a standardized and simplified system for registering claims to real property on moon.

Celebrities Own Plots On The Moon

As per several media reports, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also purchased property on the moon. In addition to him, one of his followers gave Shah Rukh Khan a spot on the moon.

The land was purchased by Sushant Singh Rajput through the International Lunar Lands Registry. His role, according to rumours, is at the Sea of Moscow on the moon. Along with him, the other buyers of the lunar land were Rajiv Bagdi from Hyderabad and Lalit Mohta from Bengaluru.