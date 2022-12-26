Top Recommended Stories
2 Killed In Road Accident In Jammu After Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Skids On NH-44
The accident took place near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44, news agency ANI reported.
Jammu: At least two persons were killed in a road accident in Jammu after a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident on National Highway 44 on Monday morning. The accident took place near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44, news agency ANI reported.
Police and QRTs are present on the spot, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban said.
Further details awaited…
