New Delhi: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has passed a resolution to change the names of two areas in the city. According to the passed resolution, Sheikh Nagar is to renamed as Shivnagar and Amphalla Chowk as Hanuman Chowk.

"Jammu Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution to change the name of Sheikh Nagar to Shivnagar and Amphalla Chowk to Hanuman Chowk," JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In 2020, the civic body passed resolution to rename the Jammu University and Jammu Airport and after Hindu Dogra monarchs Maharaja Gulab Singh and Maharaja Hari Singh.