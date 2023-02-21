Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed for Vehicular Traffic After Landslides Block Road
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Jammu: After fresh landslides on road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide on the, officials said on Tuesday.
“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal,” the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently underway.
