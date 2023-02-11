Home

News

India

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Continues To Remain Closed For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Rainfall

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Continues To Remain Closed For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Rainfall

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic for a second day in a row due to shooting stones and mudslides trigerred by rain, officials said on Satur

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Continues To Remain Closed For 2nd Consecutive Day To Rainfall (Representational Image, PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic for a second day in a row due to shooting stones and mudslides trigerred by rain, officials said on Saturday. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs,” the J&K Traffic Police said.

The highway was blocked on Friday due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal. The traffic police said that the clearance work of the highway is currently underway.

You may like to read

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.

The only all-weather 270-km highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslides at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh, and Dalwas areas with over 200 vehicles stranded at several places on the route.

The fresh shooting stones badly damaged an iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in Panthiyal area, they said.

Efforts are underway to remove the debris from the landslides, they added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.