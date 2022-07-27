Srinagar: Due to heavy landslides and shooting stones at Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic, said police on Wednesday. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel along Jammu-Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.Also Read - Boulders Blocking Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blasted, Traffic Movement Likely to be Normal by Friday Noon

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

Amarnath yatris take this road for travelling from Jammu to Kashmir for their journey towards the holy cave.