Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Monday due to a sudden damage of a bridge on the road, officials said on Sunday.

"No vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to the damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available," Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The road was opened for one way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones trigerred by wet weather along the highway at many places.

The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region is also closed due to snow accumulation.