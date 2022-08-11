Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed once again for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Thursday. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. However, Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.Also Read - Terrorists Who Killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat And TV Actor Amreen Bhat Gunned Down in J&K's Budgam

Even earlier last week on August 5, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Ramban.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.