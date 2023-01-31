Home

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For 2nd Day; Restoration Work Gathers Pace

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was again shut on Tuesday owing to shooting stones and mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal areas. The highway was closed yesterday for vehicular traffic owing to the bad weather in the valley. The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir region received a fresh spell of Snowfall. The snowfall has disrupted the surface traffic in the region.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW is still closed. People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed,” Jammu and Kashmir Police Traffic police said.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.