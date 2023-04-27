Home

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed, Over 300 Vehicles Stranded Due To Landslides In Ramban

Jammu-Srinagar national highway is blocked at Ramban in Udhampur as traffic movement is restricted due to bad weather in the region (Image: ANI)

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday after a landslide in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded. The landslide took place in the Shalgari area of the district, which is being battered by rains, according to authorities.

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Taking to twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said, “Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked at Shalgari, Banihal due to major landslide. People are advised to ask TCUs before journey.”

They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector was proving to be an impediment.

“Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers,” according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.

People have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from the traffic control units, the officials said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

