After Opening Briefly, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Again

Jammu-Srinagar highway is now open for vehicular traffic

Jammu: After remaining closed for two days in a row, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opened for vehicular traffic briefly but was shut again on Wednesday. The highway remained closed due to shooting stones and mudslides triggered by rains at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal.

“After clearance of debris on NH-44, passenger traffic released from both sides,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

In a tweet, the J&K Traffic Police said: “Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Rampari, Banihal.”

Kashmir region received a fresh spell of Snowfall on Sunday. The snowfall disrupted the surface traffic in the region.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles as well as fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir heading for the rest of the country travel on this highway.