Jammu: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular traffic once again after a fresh round of rockslides on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said, "Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Rampari, Banihal due to stone slide. However, Mughal road, SSG road through for vehicular movement."

Earlier on Monday, the highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in the Ramban district. The highway is the main road that connects the Union Territory with the rest of the country. All essential supplies and vehicles pass through the highway.

A cloudburst that struck the holy cave of Amarnath on July 8 resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah' adjoining the holy cave and claimed 16 lives. In the tragic incident, at least 36 people were also reported missing.

Amarnath Yatra was partially suspended after the cloudburst incident and was later resumed from the Nunwan Pahalgam side on July 11. Another cloudburst triggered by heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway on July 5, after flash floods occurred in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Flash floods also occurred in the Shah Mohallah Kullan area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district on July 3, inundating several houses and causing damage.