Jammu: The movement of light vehicles going towards Kashmir has been allowed on Sunday on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-National Highway 44 after it was blocked at Udhampur due to shooting stones and landslides in the Ramban area. The highway was blocked at Udhampur due to shooting stones and landslides in the Ramban area after heavy rainfall. Several roadways were waterlogged and commuters were stuck in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir due to rains. Landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the strategic highway at Cafeteria and Mehad forced the suspension of vehicular traffic, the officials said.

The fresh landslides were triggered by the heavy rains overnight, said the officials. Jammu city and other parts of the district received heavy rains overnight, rendering many roads waterlogged and commuters incapacitated.

The weather office has forecast more rainfall at many places across the Union Territory in the next 48 hours with the possibility of heavy showers at a few places in the Jammu region.