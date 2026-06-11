Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train gets one more stoppage, to now stop at…

In a significant achievement for the region's railway network, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express has carried more than one lakh passengers within 22 days of its commercial launch.

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A new stop has been added to the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express route. Representational image

The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will soon halt at Anantnag, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

At present, the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express stops at Udhampur, Katra, Reasi and Banihal. Following the addition of Anantnag as a commercial halt, the train will continue its journey to Srinagar through the station. The service also traverses the Chenab Bridge, recognised as the highest rail bridge in the world.

Omar Abdullah takes decision

Ashwini Vaishnaw and Omar Abdullah met on Wednesday to discuss rail infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on improving connectivity and accelerating economic development across the region.

Also Read: Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express BIG update: Setback for commuters as Railways cancels trial run; details inside

Improving rail connectivity and accelerating development in Jammu and Kashmir were among the key issues discussed during a meeting between Ashwini Vaishnaw and Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

Praising the move, Omar Abdullah said the Vande Bharat service has revolutionised travel between Jammu and Srinagar, making journeys faster and more comfortable for locals and visitors alike.

Boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy

Omar Abdullah stressed that the expanding rail network has become a crucial pillar of the region’s economy. The seamless movement of products like apples, cherries and cement has not only streamlined supply chains but also reduced costs and created new market opportunities for local producers.

Over 1 lakh passengers opt for Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat service

The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express has achieved a major milestone, transporting over one lakh passengers within 22 days of its launch.

According to officials, the semi-high-speed train service has ferried 1,01,050 passengers between May 2 and May 23, emerging as a popular and reliable mode of transport between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express trains: Top 5 underrated travel destinations which can be reached through high-speed rail | Explore full list here