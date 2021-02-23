Jamnagar Municipal Election Result 2021 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Paty is leading on 8 seats in elections to Jamnagar Municipal elections 2021. A final picture is expected to be clear by the evening. Notably, counting of votes for all six municipal corporations–Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar began at 9 AM. Also Read - Vadodara Election Result LIVE: BJP leads on 10 Seats

Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP. Also Read - Surat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading on 8 Seats, Congress Trailing

Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat. Also Read - Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to Connect 3 Big Refineries | Here's All You Need to Know About the Six-lane Highway

“The BJP has emerged victorious across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that Gujarat, from where the BJP’s victory journey started, will again establish itself as a stronghold of the BJP,” he had said.

He claimed that the development journey started by the BJP under PM Modi’s leadership continues across the country, and many states have taken inspiration from it”

After today’s results, elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.