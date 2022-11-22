Jamnagar North Assembly Constituency: Will First Time MLA Candidate Rivaba Jadeja Win Against Veteran Rivals from This Seat?

Jamnagar North Constituency: This year, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja replaces sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP candidate for the Jamnagar (North) seat, who was denied a party ticket in this election

Rivaba Jadeja is up against Bipendrasinh Jadeja of the Congress and AAP’s Karsan Karmur from Jamnagar North

Jamnagar North Assembly Constituency: Jamnagar North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat and it is part of Jamnagar district and it came into existence after 2008 delimitation. The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled for two phases on December 1 and December 5. In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and Jamnagar North will go to polls in the first phase on December 1 and counting will be held on December 8.

In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (hakubha) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 40963 votes. This year, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja replaces sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the BJP candidate for the Jamnagar (North) seat, who was denied a party ticket in this election.

BJP leader and first time MLA candidate Rivaba Jadeja is up against Bipendrasinh Jadeja of the Congress and AAP’s Karsan Karmur, who was with the BJP until a year ago, in her election debut.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 340277 population, 0% is rural and 100% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 6.9 and 0.57, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 257287 electorates and 228 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 63.58% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 65.5% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 58.95% and 30.31% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 66.12% and 28.45% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.